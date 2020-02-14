House destroyed by explosion

A house was destroyed by an explosion.

It happened around 5:30 Friday morning near State Route 93.

According to the Ohio State Fire Marshal's office, the homeowner was at work during the incident.

The Coalton Volunteer Fire Department says says no one was hurt.

Investigators say the home is a total loss.

Columbia Gas is on scene.

The Ohio State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause.

