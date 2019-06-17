Special session on education reconvenes at West Virginia Capitol

Members of the West Virginia House of Delegates are back at the state capitol to take up the issue of education reform.

After strong opposition from teacher groups and two attempts by House members to reject it, The Student Success Act is moving forward.

Several bills involving education reform are under consideration by four special house committees.

The full House was to resume its full floor session at 6 p.m. Monday.

The leaders of West Virginia's three big education unions held a press conference to express concerns about the complex education bill passed by the state Senate.

Union representatives called for an end to the special session, releasing a poll of 1,500 voters. They hope the omnibus bill will be broken up and voted on separately. They said, "our hope is in the house but not sure if the house is listening." Last week, the minority leader of the West Virginia house of delegates, Tim Miley, along with other house democrats delivered a letter to Gov. Justice calling the special session a "waste of taxpayer money." Teacher representatives believe a halt in education discussion will give legislative leadership time to mend fences and thoroughly prepare legislation that will be mutually agreed upon for the 2020 regular session.

One bill being discussed by house lawmakers today would remove the anti-strike provisions of the bill passed by the State Senate and would set a cap of 10 authorized and operating charter schools. However, educator groups say they are not interested in charter schools at all. If the bill allows for even one, they will not be in favor of it.

They do hope lawmakers will address other issues like adding school counselors, school nurses and other wraparound services.

The poll shows 71% of West Virginians have heard about The Student Success Act. 62% oppose it, while 29% support it.

The poll was conducted by Change Research. The margin of error is 2.5%.

The AFT-WV, WVSSPA, WVEA leaders and special guest UMWA, President Cecil Roberts, are expected to address the crowd at noon on the back West Virginia Capitol steps.

