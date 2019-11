Crews responded to a house fire that came in as a possible explosion.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. Monday at a home on Poplar Fork in the Beauty community of Martin County.

Dispatchers say the call came in as an explosion, but crews aren't sure if that's what happened.

No one was hurt.

The Inez Fire Department and Warfield Fire Department responded.

The cause of the fire has not been released.