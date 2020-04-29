House fire knocks out power in southern Lincoln County

A house fire in the Branchland area of Lincoln County has knocked out power Wednesday night in the southern areas of the county, according to dispatchers.

There were no injuries in the house fire.

Residents affected by the outages have no access to 911, television, or internet.

According to AEP, there are more than 5,000 people without power in the county.

Local fire departments are being urged to man their stations so people can come there with emergencies. The fire departments will have access to 911.

