UPDATE | W.Va. lawmakers approve bill to give tax break to coal-fired power plant

UPDATE 7/23/19 @ 9:15 p.m.

West Virginia lawmakers have overwhelmingly approved a bill to give a tax break to a struggling coal-fired power plant.

The Senate and the House of Delegates passed the measure Tuesday without much debate, sending it to the governor's office. The proposal would exempt FirstEnergy Solutions, which has been operating in bankruptcy, from a $12.5 million state tax.

The proposal would exempt FirstEnergy Solutions, which has been operating in bankruptcy, from a $12.5 million state tax. CEO John W. Judge says the company's Pleasants Power Station in Willow Island will likely close in the next year if it has to continue paying the tax.

Local and state officials say the closure would devastate the local economy, coal producers and other industries.

Republican Gov. Jim Justice, who owns coal businesses, is pushing for the bill. He amended the special session call so the legislature could take up the proposal.

The West Virginia House of Delegates reconvened Monday to continue its special session. Gov. Jim Justice added multiple new bills to the docket, including one that could save more than 150 jobs at the Pleasant Power Station.

The plant employs people from Pleasant, Jackson, Wood and Wirt counties, Delegate Steve Westfall said.

"We've got people in Jackson County who work at that power plant and it's important to keep the jobs," Westfall said. "They use West Virginia coal, so it is a win-win, so we've gotta keep it open. And the people who get their power from there, their power rates will not be going up."

Justice introduced the bill to remove a special tax that only Pleasant Power Station pays. He said it prevents the station from being competitive in the market.

"The state will recover what we are giving to them now through the coal severance tax and the taxes on the people who work there and stuff," Westfall said. "I think it keeps the power plant open. It keeps the power supply in good demand right now and everything."

Jackson County will not lose power if the plant closes, but the jobs are very important, Westfall said, along with the 3.5 million tons of West Virginia coal the plant burns each year.

"Some of those people have been there a long time, some of them not as long, but again they are jobs," Westfall said. "They are hard-working West Virginians, and I think we need to keep them going."