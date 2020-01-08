House to vote Thursday on curbing Trump's actions against Iran

Speaker Nancy Pelosi has set a House vote on limiting President Donald Trump’s ability to take military action against Iran.

This photo shows a view of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

The proposal seems certain to draw strong Republican opposition when it comes up for a vote Thursday.

The vote comes amid intensifying Democratic criticism of the U.S. killing of a top Iranian general.

Pelosi says last week’s drone strike that killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani was “provocative and disproportionate."

She scheduled the vote after Iran retaliated by firing missiles at two military bases in Iraq housing U.S. troops.

Her announcement came shortly after Democrats left a briefing on Iran with administration officials that they criticized as vague.

Some Republicans, including Sen. Mike Lee of Utah, also criticized the briefing.

Lee said it was “probably the worst briefing I’ve seen, at least on a military issue,” in the nine years he’s served in the Senate.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.