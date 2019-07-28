How much will back-to-school shopping cost you?

Back to school shopping is kicking into high gear, with some southern Indiana districts heading back Monday. Parents are swarming local stores with lengthy supply lists in hand.

The average family with kids in elementary through high school are projected to spend nearly $700 on back-to-school shopping this year, $117 dollars on supplies alone.

Total spending is up nearly $150 from a decade ago. The National Retail Federation says that’s a new record. Whether you cruise the sale bins in the off months or hunt for the best prices, everyone has their own ways to save.

The NRF found a lot of parents wait until the very last minute trying to find the best sales and deals online. 56 percent of parents surveyed in early July said they haven’t even started shopping yet.