How to make you own cloth mask at home

Like many in our region, Mary Dooley has been confined to her home for about two weeks. When she was looking for a way to pass the time, she got involved with making masks.

A woman who donated homemade masks to CAMC showed WSAZ how to make one.

"A friend of mine was making masks for CAMC, and I thought that would be something I would like to do so," Dooley said.

She says most people already have the materials they need at home.

To make your own mask, you need cotton material, a sewing machine, scissors and something to hold the mask together.

First, cut your material into 7-by-9-inch squares Then sew three sides of the square together, turn the mask inside out and the sew the other side.

Make three small folds on one side of the mask. Sew after each fold you make. They should look like ruffles. Fold and sew the other side. After that, select what you will use to secure the mask and measure it according to your face. The smaller the restraints, the tighter the mask will be.

Once you have measured the restraints, sew them onto the mask. Dooley says for first-time sewers, making the mask can be a challenge. She says the most important thing is to keep trying.