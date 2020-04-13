Looking back at wind storm; how to deal with downed power lines

Strong winds from late Sunday, April 12 into early Monday, April 13 brought damage to parts of the Tri-State, including downed trees and power lines, as well as parts of roofs being torn off. Numerous power outages also resulted. This was part of a large spring storm system impacting several states across the East.

Meteorologist Andy Chilian looks back at what caused the strong winds in our region, shows some of the wind reports, and uses augmented reality graphics to explain safety tips around downed power lines.