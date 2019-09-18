How to deal with school bullying

Bullying is something that sadly, some students have to deal with when going to school.

Dealing with school bullying in Studio 3.

It can be a traumatic experience for anybody, especially children.

Assistant Principal David Ashworth from Ironton Elementary and Dr. Jim Harris from the West Virginia Autism Training Center at Marshall University joined Katie and Sarah in Studio 3 to talk about the topic.

David Ashworth and Jim Harris bring their school administration and research experience to explore bullying and student relationships at school.

Bullying can be a traumatic event in a child's development, but David and Jim offer preventative measures as well as ways to develop student coping skills.