How to handle lethal situations

By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Wed 3:35 PM, Oct 02, 2019

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Katie went to Optical Tactical Illusions in St. Albans to do a reality based scenario that teaches you what to do in potentially deadly situations.

Reality based training at Optical Tactical Illusions.

She took part of the class they teach for gun owners.

 