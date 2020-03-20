How to maintain your mental health during the pandemic

From coronavirus to the economy, there's a lot to process right now. Taking care of your mental health is just as important as your physical health. (Source: CDC, CNN) The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says there are some things you can do to cope with the stress during the outbreak. Take a break

Stop watching, reading, or listening to news stories, including social media. Hearing about the pandemic repeatedly can be upsetting.

Take deep breaths, stretch, or meditate. Try to eat healthy, well-balanced meals, exercise regularly, get plenty of sleep, and avoid alcohol and drugs.

Try to do some other activities you enjoy.

Talk with people you trust about your concerns and how you are feeling.

Feeling stress, grief, or worry following a disaster is normal. Seek help when needed. Call 1-800-985-5990 or text TalkWithUs to 66746.

Children and teens may have a tough time dealing with stress, too.

They react, in part, on what they see adults around them doing.

The CDC says when parents deal with what’s going on calmly and confidently, it’s reassuring to their children.

People with preexisting mental health conditions should continue their normal treatment and be aware of “new or worsening symptoms,” the agency says.

Understanding the facts about COVID-19 and its actual risk to you and the people you care about can also help reduce stress.

If you find that the stress is getting in the way of your regular activities for several days in a row, get in touch with your healthcare provider.

