Devyn Messinger with the Wild Ramp talks about how to make Appalachian jambalaya.

Ingredients:

● 3 tbsp olive oil - divided

● 1 pound pork sausage

● 1 pound venison ring

● 2 medium yellow onions - diced

● 1 green bell pepper - seeded and diced

● 2 red bell pepper - seeded and diced

● 3 stalks celery - diced

● 6 cloves garlic - minced

● 3 tbsp Cajun seasoning - divided and adjusted to suit your own personal taste/heat preference

● 1 tsp salt

● 1 tsp pepper

● 1/2 tsp cayenne - optional

● 1 tbsp dried Italian seasoning

● 1 tsp red pepper flakes

● 14 ounces (1 can) diced/crushed tomatoes

● 2 tsp Worcestershire sauce

● 1.5 cups uncooked long-grain white rice

● 2.75 cups veg broth

● 1.5 tbsp file powder

● fresh chopped parsley - to garnish

● chopped green onion - to garnish

Directions:

1. Brown the meat. Add 2 tablespoons olive oil to a large stock pot or Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add the sliced sausage, venison pieces, and 1 tablespoon Cajun seasoning, salt, and pepper and sauté for 6-8 minutes. Stir occasionally to cook evenly and prevent burning. Transfer the chicken and sausage to a clean plate and set aside.

2. The "holy trinity". To the same pot over medium-low heat add the last tablespoon of olive oil. Stir in the minced onions, bell pepper, and celery, mixing well to combine. Sauté for 8-10 minutes, stirring frequently. Add the minced garlic, Cajun seasoning, salt, pepper, cayenne, Italian season, and red pepper flakes. and sauté for an additional minute.

3. Rice. Add the crushed tomatoes, Worcestershire sauce, white rice, and broth to the pot. Sit well to combine. Bring mixture to a simmer, then reduce heat to low, cover, and cook for approximately 25-30 minutes, or until the rice is nearly cooked through, stirring every 5 minutes to prevent the rice from burning and sticking to the bottom of the pot.

4. Add the shrimp and okra (optional). Stir in file powder, mixing well to combine. Continue to cook on low, stirring frequently, approximately 5 minutes. Add the venison and sausage back to the pot and season with additional salt, pepper, and Cajun seasoning, if desired. Remove from heat.

5. Garnish. Serve warm garnished with chopped parsley and green onion if desired. Refrigerate leftovers in a sealed container for up to 4 days. Enjoy!