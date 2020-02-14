HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Kasey Ellis teaches us how to make Valentine's treats for dogs.
Ingredients:
- 1 boiled, peeled beet
- 2 small bananas
- 1/3 cup of coconut flour
- 1/2 cup of almond flour
Directions:
1. Preheat oven to 300 degrees Fahrenheit
2. Puree beat and bananas together
3. In a bowl, combine beet-banana puree with almond and coconut flour.
Option 1: roll out to 1/4 inch and cut with cookie cutter
Option 2: roll into small balls
5. Place on greased or parchment paper lined cookie sheet
6. Bake for 20-25 minutes