How to make turnip leek and potato soup

Devyn Messinger, the Harvest Kitchen manager from The Wild Ramp, teaches us how to make a soup for national soup month!

Ingredients:

● 1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

● 1 medium onion, chopped

● 2 large leeks, white and light green part only, halved lengthwise, cleaned and sliced or chopped

● Salt to taste

● 2 garlic cloves, minced

● 2 pounds turnips, peeled and diced

● 1 large russet potato (about 3/4 pound), peeled and diced

● 2 quarts water, chicken stock, or vegetable stock

● A bouquet garni made with a bay leaf and a couple of sprigs each thyme and parsley

● Freshly ground pepper to taste

● Chopped fresh tarragon and/or chives for garnish

Instructions:

1. Heat the olive oil in a large, heavy soup pot over medium heat and add the onion, leeks and a pinch of salt. Cook, stirring, until tender, about 5 minutes. Add the garlic and cook, stirring, until fragrant, 30 seconds to a minute. Add the turnips, potatoes, water or stock, salt to taste, and the bouquet garni. Bring to a boil, reduce the heat, cover and simmer 45 minutes, or until the vegetables are very tender and the soup is fragrant. Remove and discard the bouquet garni.

2. Blend the soup in batches in a blender (cover the top with a towel and hold it down to avoid hot splashes), or through a food mill fitted with the fine blade. The soup should be very smooth. Strain if desired. Return to the pot. Stir and taste. Adjust salt, add freshly ground pepper, and heat through. Serve in small bowls or espresso cups, garnished with chopped fresh tarragon and/or chives.

