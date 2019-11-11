How to prepare your vehicle for wintry conditions

Winter months are upon us and, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA), there are a few things you need do before temperatures hit below freezing -- specifically checking the fluids, the battery and the tires.

Brake fluid, antifreeze, automatic transmission and oil are the four fluids that are affected by cold weather. Antifreeze should be mixed with water at a 50/50 ratio. The fluid can be bought already mixed or not. Checking the oil is especially important if the vehicle is older, because in winter temperatures a car will go through more of it.

The battery is another important part of the checkup. According to Steve Basham who is president of Steve and Stacy's Servicenter, having someone check the battery after it is three years old is crucial. He says in 0-degree Fahrenheit, a battery at most will work at 30 percent capacity and this will be even lower for vehicles with older batteries. Batteries in vehicles are the number one reason Triple A is called to assistance.

The most important part of the car to check is the tires. Having properly inflated tires to be prepared in the ice and snow will help with traction.

Basham says tires with studs are good, but studless winter tires are better. The tires have bubbles in the rubber that help hold traction when the tire wears and it is also made of a different compound that makes the tires more sticky and responsive to the ice and snow. Studless tires can also be used in conditions that are not icy or snowy, unlike their counterparts, and make less noise. Basham recommends getting four winter tires.

Another crucial part of checking the tires is the tire pressure. Tire pressure can be checked by using a small tool on each tire. When the weather gets colder, the pressure will lower and they need to be filled. Basham says to check the tires when they are cooled down because it will give the most accurate reading.

It is also important to fill the tires to the pressure on the vehicles manual rather than the information from the tire company. Tire companies suggest filling the tires to the maximum capacity, while the vehicles manufacturer's pressure calculation will be more specific for the vehicle.

In addition to these crucial parts of the vehicle to check, there are some helpful tools to consider adding during winter months that Triple A recommends: