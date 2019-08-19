How to protect your kids from the heat wave

Eddie Gray is a long-time coach and athletic director at Elkview Middle School.

Some of the first symptoms of heat stroke are fatigue, muscle cramps, fast pulse and feeling cold.

"When they come in and they're under par, or for archery when someone shoots a bull’s eye and seeing that child glow and say wow they did that, that’s pretty awesome,” Gray said.

He knows that keeping his kids safe is just as important as teaching them new skills.

"Make sure they're hydrated, keep them full of water,” he said.

That’s why on days like Monday when the heat feels like it's 100 degrees, he has to make some tough calls based on the heat index West Virginia secondary schools puts out.

"Football especially, where they're in helmets, shoulder pads, talk to them say hey when it gets a certain temperature you may want to go without your helmets today,” Gray said.

For Monday’s practice, Elkview Middle School football team will be practicing without helmets.

Dr. Sherri Young, executive director of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, says wearing light and loose clothing can help prevent the risk for kids developing heat exhaustion or stroke while playing sports.

Another way to make sure your kids stay safe is ensuring they drink lots of water.

"We want to make sure that people are hydrated as they go out on the field, stay hydrated, 8 ounces every 15 minutes of activity,” Young said.

She says some of the first symptoms of heat stroke are fatigue, muscle cramps, fast pulse and feeling cold and they’re all signs that you need to take action quickly.

"Pull them to a cool place where they can cool down, get them cool, damp cloths. Change their clothes if there’s dry clothes available. Rehydrate immediately and if you see severe signs of fatigue, loss of consciousness or seizure type activity those kids need to go to the emergency room,” she said.

Steps that people like Gray are ready to take, but hoping to avoid as their teams tackle the heat.

"Basically treat them as our own because they are our kids this time of year,” he said.