Humane Society offering reward for information about possible case of animal abuse

The Jackson County Dog Pound says a disturbing discovery was made Monday morning along Route 139 near Red Brush.

Members say they found a dead dog that someone had skinned and tied its back legs together.

The Humane Society of Jackson County is now offering a reward for any information that leads to a conviction.

The dog pound says pictures of the dog are too graphic to post and that the breed of the dog could not be determined due to the extreme abuse.

Keep checking WSAZ.com and the WSAZ app for the latest information.

