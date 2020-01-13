Humane Society offering reward for information about possible case of animal abuse

Kings Harvest Pet Rescue is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who abused a dog brought to the shelter Monday. (MGN)
Mon 5:32 PM, Jan 13, 2020

JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) -- The Jackson County Dog Pound says a disturbing discovery was made Monday morning along Route 139 near Red Brush.

Members say they found a dead dog that someone had skinned and tied its back legs together.

The Humane Society of Jackson County is now offering a reward for any information that leads to a conviction.

The dog pound says pictures of the dog are too graphic to post and that the breed of the dog could not be determined due to the extreme abuse.

