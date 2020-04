Friday marks thirty years since the launch of the famed Hubble Space Telescope.

Hubble's 30th Anniversary image.

Hubble blasted off on April 24, 1990.

It has provided stunning images and innumerable science observations over the past three decades.

Hubble Senior Project Scientist Jennifer Wiseman spoke with Katie on Studio 3 to share what's next for the telescope.

Click here to learn more about the Hubble Space Telescope.