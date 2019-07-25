Human remains found in Fayette County

Human remains were found Wednesday inside a home along Bachman Road in the Beckwith area, the Fayette County Sheriff's Department says.

Deputies say the discovery is related to a missing person case involving someone who hadn’t been seen by family in about a year.

Investigators say skeletal remains were found inside the home and are believed to be those of the missing person. An official identification will not be made until evaluation by the state Medical Examiner’s Office.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Fayette County Sheriff's Department at 304-574-3590.

