Human remains found in Fayette County

Human remains have been found in the Hilltop area of Fayette County, the county Sheriff’s Department says.

The discovery was made during the weekend.

Investigators say the remains have been there “for quite some time” and it may take a while to determine an identification.

"We are not going to prematurely speculate or assume who the person may be,” Sheriff Mike Fridley said in a release. “We have to lay some ground work and conduct a thorough search of the area for other clues and evidence."

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s department at 304-574-3590.

