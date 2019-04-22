Human remains found in Pike County, Ohio

A bag of human remains was found Monday afternoon in Pike County, according to Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader.

NBC affiliate WCMH reports the remains were found by a mushroom hunter in the area of Buchanan Road and Trego Road in Pebble Township.

The coroner was called to the scene after deputies arrived and confirmed human remains were in the bag, according to Reader.

BCI was at the scene collecting evidence, Reader said. He said the sheriff's office is investigating the case.

