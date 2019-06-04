Human remains found in Raleigh County; man arrested

Human remains have been found in the Raleigh Bottom area, and a man has been arrested and charged with concealing a deceased human body, the Raleigh County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.

Deputies say the remains were found after investigating a missing person case.

Jack Maddy was arrested and charged with concealment of a deceased human body, according to deputies.

The case was a joint investigation between the sheriff’s offices in Raleigh and Fayette counties. Deputies say the missing person case originated in Fayette County.

A search warrant was executed at the property in Raleigh County where the remains were located.

A preliminary identification has been made, and the remains have been sent to the West Virginia State Medical Office for positive identification. The person’s name hasn’t been released yet.

