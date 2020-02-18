Human remains found in jars under Florida home

Gainesville Police are investigating jars of preserved human remains found in the crawlspace of a house in northwest Gainesville's Brywood neighborhood.

Some of the jars date as far back as the 1960's, and they contain human tongues.

The remains were discovered during an inspection of the house's foundation. The home was previously owned by Dr. Ronald A. Baughman, a former University of Florida researcher and current professor emeritus who published studies in the 1970s and '80s.

Authorities said they're looking into the possibility that the human remains are related to work that Baughman may have brought home and stored under the house's floorboards.

