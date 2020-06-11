Human skull found in Johnson County

A human skull was found in the White House Community of Johnson County, Ky., Sunday morning.

According to the Johnson County Sheriff's Office, the skull was found in a person's driveway. They believe dogs had carried the skull there.

The Johnson County Sheriff's Office and the Grant County Sheriff's Office K9 team conducted a search of the area.

The skull was transported to Frankfort, where it will be examined for possible identification.

The investigation is still ongoing, and no identification has been made at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call the Johnson County Sheriff's Office at (606)-789-3411.