Humane officials: Woman's ear lobe bitten off in pitbull attack

A woman is being treated for serious injuries after humane officials say she was attacked by a pitbull in Ceredo.

Humane officials with Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Control say it happened on C Street Sunday afternoon and the attack was unprovoked. They say the woman was in her backyard when the dog jumped a fence.

In addition to her ear lobe bitten off, officials tell WSAZ the woman had cuts on her cheek, nose, arms, and back of her head.

The incident happened in city limits, where officials say owning pitbulls is illegal and charges are pending.

Officials say the dog has had a rabies vaccine, and has not been euthanized at this time.

