Hundreds without water after a main water break

West Virginia American Water says over 540 people are without water after a main water break on Oliver Street in St. Albans Saturday.

"I got a call from a guy that lives over here and he said there was a major flooding incident so I came over and found the water was still rising at that time. It was about 6:30 a.m.," said Harry Miller, an owner of a business on Oliver Street.

West Virginia American Water says they discovered the main break around 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning and sent crews out to it immediately. There was eight residents that were impacted by flooding along Oliver Street, where the break was.

"The water was actually across the road here in several places it was actually starting to run over onto the other side of the road, it's dropped about eighteen inches," said Miller.

West Virginia American Water says they had to valve off a large section to repair the damage so water outages extended over to Nitro. But they have recently repaired the break and are now working on restoring water for those affected.

