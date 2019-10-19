Hundreds line up for free health clinic in Charleston

Hundreds of people lined up early Saturday morning for a free health clinic in Charleston. It is expecting to serve thousands of West Virginians this weekend.

West Virginia Health Right and the Remote Area Medical organization will be at the Bible Center School on Oakhurst Drive in Charleston this weekend.

The clinic will offer free dental, vision and medical care to undeserved and uninsured individuals.

The clinic opened Saturday morning at 6 a.m. and was jam packed as always. The parking lot opened at midnight, and tickets began being handed out at 3 a.m.

The clinic is on a first come, first serve basis.