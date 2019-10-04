Hundreds of cars lined along boulevard for Charleston Rod Run & Doo Wop

The 14th annual Rod Run & Doo Wop is underway in Charleston with hundreds of classic cars lined along the Kanawha Boulevard.

The annual event always brings thousands of people from all over to Charleston.

A mix of cars, new and old, are parked along the boulevard with the owners stationed right by them to explain the story behind how they got the car.

Many of the owners with cars at the event will tell you that it is about enjoying the cars, but it is also about meeting new people and talking about a hobby they enjoy.

The cars are parked from Capitol Street to Magic Island. There are vendors and booths set up selling merchandise and food.

WSAZ stopped by the event on Friday afternoon. The streets were already packed with people.

John Hughart says he comes to the event every year from Sissonville. His car that is on display is a 1931 Ford Roadster.

"I actually just like to meet the different people and have a good time," Hughart said.

When asked how often he takes the wheels out for a spin, he responded, "I take it out every time the sun shines."

On Saturday, the night will wrap up with a fireworks show. The event is underway through Sunday.

One lane of the Kanawha Boulevard is shut down during the event.