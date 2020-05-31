Hundreds rally in Charleston against social injustice

A day after a large demonstration in Huntington, protesters in Charleston gathered outside City Hall to stand against social injustice.

The rally is one of hundreds that have sparked in recent days in wake of the death of George Floyd.

Sunday's demonstration was peaceful and there were no reports of arrests, violence, or any damage.

Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin released a statement after the rally saying, "I appreciate those who made their voices heard today and kept today's protest outside of City Hall peaceful. We, as a nation, need to do more listening, especially in these uncertain times. I look forward to keeping the lines of communication open and helping to navigate our City through this unspeakable tragedy."

"The unfortunate death of George Floyd was due to an officer's poor tactics and decision making," said Charleston Police Chief Tyke Hunt. "The officer was obviously in the wrong and I pray that none of our officers ever think the actions in this scenario were acceptable. I have made it clear to my officers that we, the Charleston Police Department, are not that guy. I urge each officer to show our community that our primary goals are to protect life and property."

