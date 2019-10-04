‘Hunger Games’ prequel book coming in May 2020

A new novel is coming soon for "The Hunger Games" fans.

The title and cover art for prequel "The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes" was revealed Friday on a huge banner at New York Comic Con.

The novel by bestselling author Suzanne Collins is set long before arrow-slinging hero Katniss Everdeen matched wits with the ruthless President Snow.

The book was previously known as the "untitled Panem novel" after the fictional country where the story takes place.

It's set 64 years before tributes were chosen for the 10th Hunger Games in the first book. It's scheduled to be published May 19, 2020.

The original novel was on The New York Times Best Sellers list for more than 260 weeks and inspired a blockbuster four-movie franchise.

Lionsgate, which made those movies, says it is working on a movie based on the upcoming novel.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.