Huntington City Council approves Ray Cornwell as HPD Chief

A longtime veteran of the Huntington Police Department has been approved by City Council to permanently fill the department's top spot.

In December 2019, Capt. Ray Cornwell was named the interim chief when former police Chief Hank Dial was named city manager.

Last week, Mayor Steve Williams announced he was appointing Cornwell to fill the position on a permanent basis.

Huntington City Council voted Monday night to approve the appointment, with Cornwell taking the oath of office after that vote.

Cornwell has served HPD for 24 years.

