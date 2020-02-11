Huntington City councilman announces resignation

A Huntington City councilman announced his resignation Tuesday on his Facebook page.

Alex Vence, who represented District 3, announced his resignation effective Tuesday.

Vence said, in his Facebook post, "Much has changed in my personal and business life since being elected. These changes require that I assess and reconcile demands on my time and attention."

He also stated that his recognition does not diminish his support for the city of Huntington.

According to a news release from the city, anyone who wants to fill the vacant seat should submit to the City Clerk’s Office an application that should include, at minimum, his or her name, address, phone number, education, work experience and civic involvement. The application must be signed before the City Clerk or a notary. Additional information provided is at the applicant’s discretion.

Those who are interested must be a U.S. citizen and be a resident of their district during their term of office, among other qualifications.

The City Clerk’s Office, located in Room 16 at City Hall, must receive applications no later than 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26.