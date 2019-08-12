Huntington City councilwoman resigns

A Huntington City councilwoman’s resignation was announced during Monday night’s meeting at City Hall.

Tina Brooks, who represented District 9, announced her resignation effective Monday. She wasn’t at Monday night’s meeting.

Council Chairman Mark Bates said Brooks announced to fellow council members that she had to resign because of a busy schedule and other commitments outside city business.

According to a news release from the city, anyone who wants to fill the vacant seat should submit to the City Clerk’s Office an application that should include, at minimum, his or her name, address, phone number, education, work experience and civic involvement. The application must be signed before the City Clerk or a notary. Additional information provided is at the applicant’s discretion.

Those who are interested must be a U.S. citizen and be a resident of their district during their term of office, among other qualifications.

District 9 includes the neighborhoods of Guyandotte, Altizer, Arlington Park and neighboring areas.

The City Clerk’s Office, located in Room 16 at City Hall, must receive applications no later than 4:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26. City Council will interview applicants and select a replacement to fill Brooks’ seat at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28.

Brooks’ actual term expires on Dec. 31, 2020.