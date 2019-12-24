Huntington City officials asking residents to recycle trees instead of putting them with trash

The Huntington Public Works Department is urging residents not to discard their tress on the curb with their regular garbage.

According to a press release, the sap from the trees can damage equipment on the packer trucks.

The Public Works Department has set up six locations across the city where you can drop off your trees free of charge.

*St. Cloud Commons (upper parking lot).

*Altizer Community Park.

*Parking lot of old League 6/Riverside baseball field on Ferguson Road.

*West end of the former Olympic Pool property.

*Deitz Hollow drop-off site.