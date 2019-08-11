'Huntington Day' celebrated at Cincinnati Reds game

The City of Huntington was celebrated Sunday at Great American Ball Park as the Cincinnati Reds took on the Chicago Cubs.

The day was organized by Greater Huntington Walks.

Mayor Steve Williams threw out the ceremonial first pitch prior to the game.

The catcher was chairman of the Greater Huntington Walks, Andy Fischer.

Fans from Huntington were offered a special discounted rate for tickets, were able to walk around on the field, and other activities with the team.

The Reds lost to the Cubs 6-3.

