Huntington Fire Prevention Parade rescheduled to Thursday

The 66th annual Huntington Fire Prevention Parade has been rescheduled because of weather.

The parade was supposed to take place on Monday, Oct. 7. It has now been moved to Thursday, Oct. 10.

It will start at 7 p.m. at 12th Street and 4th Avenue and will head west on 4th Avenue to 8th Street.

The theme of this year's parade is "Not Every Hero Wears A Cape, Plan and Practice Your Escape." It is meant to promote the importance of developing and practicing a home fire escape plan.