UPDATE | Two homes damaged by fire in Huntington

UPDATE 5/29/19 @ 3:50 p.m.

Multiple emergency vehicles are at the scene of a fire in Huntington that damaged at least two houses.

Huntington Fire Chief Jan Rader says they are investigating the fire in the 900 block of 27th Street as suspicious.

The call came in around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday.

The damage is to the outside of two homes. Rader says nobody was hurt or displaced.

The West Virginia Fire Marshal's Office is on scene as well. Investigators say there was a report of a larceny right before the fire.

Appalachian Power also responded.

The fire is now out.

ORIGINAL STORY 5/29/19

