Huntington Mall location among Forever 21 stores potentially closing

Forever 21 is planning to close doors across the country, including at a location in the WSAZ area.

The store at the Huntington Mall is on the list of nearly 180 locations that could potentially close as part of the company's bankruptcy proceedings.

The low-price fashion chain announced Sunday that it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

Forever 21 is a privately held company based in Los Angeles. The apparel retailer will close up to 178 stores in the United States.

The company has a total of 549 stores in the U.S. and 251 stores internationally, according to CNBC.

"The list, filed in court documents, said the company doesn't necessarily expect to close all of these locations, as talks with landlords are still ongoing to try to renegotiate leases and rents," CNBC reported. "The planned closures represent about a third of Forever 21′s entire fleet of stores in the U.S."

West Virginia stores potentially closing:





Huntington Mall (F21 RED); 500 Mall Rd. Suite 603, Barboursville, WV 25504



Morgantown Mall; 9311 Mall Rd, Morgantown, WV 26505





Kenwood Center; 7875 Montgomery Rd, #2435, Cincinnati, OH 45236



Eastwood Mall; 5555 Youngstown Warren Road, Suite #412, Niles, OH



Liberty Center; 7530 Bales St. Space A-130, Liberty Township, OH 45069



Tanger Jeffersonville; 8000 Factory Shops Blvd. #845, Jeffersonville, OH



Dayton Mall; 2700 Miamisburg-Centerville, Space # 300, Dayton, OH





