Huntington Mall temporarily closing due to COVID-19 pandemic

Yesterday, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice issued ordered all “non-essential” businesses to shut down in order to slow the spread of COVID-19, the Huntington Mall says it will comply with that order.

The Huntington Mall will close at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Representatives say the mall will reopen when the governor’s order is lifted.

Best Buy and National Tire & Battery are exempt from this directive and will remain open and operating.

The following restaurants will continue to serve their customers but only on a pickup and/or delivery basis: Bob Evans, Buffalo Wild Wings, Burger King, Chick-Fil-A Chili’s, ChinaMax, Great American Cookies, Green Revolution, Hibachi Master, IHOP Restaurant, McDonald’s, Olive Garden, Panera Bread, Qdoba, Ruby Tuesday, Wendy’s.

All mall activities scheduled between now and April 24 have also been cancelled.

