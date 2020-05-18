Huntington Mall to reopen this week

The doors of the Huntington Mall will reopen Thursday, May 21 in accordance with Gov. Jim Justice's “West Virginia Strong – The Comeback” strategy.

Normal mall hours of 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday will resume immediately, mall officials say.

However, shoppers are asked to call or check online for the hours of operations of individual stores.

While the mall itself will be open, some stores, restaurants and other businesses may be opening at a later date or with alterations to their normal routine.

Those who visit the Huntington Mall beginning May 21 will notice several changes.

Officials say throughout the mall, best practices will be employed to enhance social distancing.

Officials say visitors will notice new signage, physical barriers and intensified cleaning standards in high-touch areas.

Many of the mall’s retailers will also soon be offering ‘Mall To Go’ curbside pickup.

Customers are asked to call their favorite store, in advance, to place orders. For a full listing of merchants and phone numbers, Click here

Anyone who operates a business at Huntington Mall is urged to contact the mall property manager to discuss reopening procedures.

