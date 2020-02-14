Huntington Mayor Steve Williams delivers State of the City address

Mayor Steve Williams on Friday delivered the State of the City address, saying Huntington is “positioned to be fiscally and operationally sound” for years ahead.

"There continues to be an emphasis on record spending on public safety, record spending on capital improvements, and a focused priority on economic growth, all of which have an emphasis on innovation,” Williams said during his remarks at Huntington City Hall.

He outlined the following:

$5 million in storm sewer improvements

$8.8 million Hal Greer corridor improvements

$2.4 million in street improvements

$3 million improvements inside and outside of Mountain Health Arena

Marshall University Baseball stadium construction

The mayor said firefighter and police pension funds have both increased significantly since he took office in 2013.

He also reiterated equipment upgrades, including 16 new police cruisers, renovation of the Guyandotte Fire Station and plans for a new University Fire Station at 9th Avenue and 20th Street. He said staffing levels are budgeted at 109 for the police department and 97 for the fire department.

"Recruitment continues to be a challenge as it is across the nation,” Williams said.

The mayor also said crime is down throughout the city.

"The principal reason crime has declined throughout every neighborhood is the hard work of the officers of the Huntington Police Department and the partnerships that we have developed,” he said.

He pointed toward continued economic growth, including being flexible to changes in digital technology.

"Our city has established itself as a model for revitalization for small cities across the country," Williams said.

To see the mayor’s entire speech, click on the Related Documents.

