Huntington Police investigating report of shots fired

Huntington Police are investigating reports of shots fired.

According to Cabell County 911 dispatchers, shots were reported in the 1700 to 1900 blocks of 9th Avenue just before 3 p.m. Friday.

Dispatchers said they have taken several calls about the incident.

Huntington Police were in the area looking for suspects.

Police say two cars were seen leaving the area just after the shots were fired. Officers found one shell casing, but they're not certain if it was related to the incident.

