UPDATE | Victim expected to be OK after Huntington shooting

UPDATE 9/10/19 @ 2:51 p.m.

The victim is expected to be OK after a shooting in Huntington Tuesday afternoon.

Huntington Police Chief Hank Dial says Jovan Carpenter was shot in the thigh. A friend took Carpenter to the hospital.

It happened in the 900 block of 17th Street near Artisan Avenue. A 911 caller reported it to Cabell County dispatchers just after 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Dial says it began with an argument amongst a group of people. Police have a suspect, but have not released any other information about him/her.

Jovan has ties to both Huntington and Detroit, according to Dial.

School officials put Spring Hill Elementary on lockdown as a precaution. After determining there was no threat to the school, class has resumed as normal.

ORIGINAL STORY 9/10/19

School officials put Spring Hill Elementary on lockdown as a precaution. After determining there was no threat to the school, class has resumed as normal.

