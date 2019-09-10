UPDATE | Victim expected to be OK after Huntington shooting

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- UPDATE 9/10/19 @ 2:51 p.m.
The victim is expected to be OK after a shooting in Huntington Tuesday afternoon.
Huntington Police Chief Hank Dial says Jovan Carpenter was shot in the thigh. A friend took Carpenter to the hospital.
It happened in the 900 block of 17th Street near Artisan Avenue. A 911 caller reported it to Cabell County dispatchers just after 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Dial says it began with an argument amongst a group of people. Police have a suspect, but have not released any other information about him/her.
Jovan has ties to both Huntington and Detroit, according to Dial.
School officials put Spring Hill Elementary on lockdown as a precaution. After determining there was no threat to the school, class has resumed as normal.
Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.
ORIGINAL STORY 9/10/19
Huntington Police officers are investigating a report of a shooting Tuesday afternoon.
Officers are in the 900 block of 17th Street near Artisan Avenue. The area is blocked off by yellow police line tape.
A 911 caller reported it to Cabell County dispatchers just after 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Investigators have not released any other details yet.
School officials put Spring Hill Elementary on lockdown as a precaution. After determining there was no threat to the school, class has resumed as normal.
We have a crew at the scene.
Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.