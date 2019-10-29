Huntington Police investigating shots fired incident

Huntington Police Department responded to a shots fired call Tuesday evening in the area of 8th Ave and 1st St.

According to City of Huntington Communications Director Bryan Chambers, officers located two suspects at the scene who then led the officers on a short foot chase.

Both suspects were detained and one was arrested on unrelated charges.

Later in the evening, HPD received a call that a man walked into Cabell Huntington Hospital with a gunshot wound to his foot.

The man claimed he was attempting to break up a fight at a convenience store in the area of 8th St. and 9th Ave. when a gun discharged, according to Chambers.

Investigators are still trying to determine whether the two calls are related but no other information is available at this time.

