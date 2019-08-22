Huntington Police looking for 'armed and dangerous' suspect from Detroit

One man is facing drug charges and another suspect is on the run after police raided a home in Huntington Thursday.

The Huntington Violent Crime Drug Task Force served a search warrant at an apartment in the 700 block of Washington Avenue.

Detectives found approximately 103 grams of meth, seven grams of a suspected heroin/fentanyl mix, 14 dosage units of suboxone, and distribution amounts of marijuana. Police also found "ammunition for various calibers of weapons, scales, a blender, cutting agent, and other paraphernalia used to weigh, process, and package drugs for sale."

Officers say the home had "counter surveillance measures" to warn people inside when law enforcement was in the area.

Police arrested Martel Lee, 21, of Detroit, at the apartment. He faces two counts of possession of drugs with the intent to deliver.

However, investigators are still looking for one suspect who left the home prior to them arriving to execute the search warrant. Rudolph Valentino Jackson, 41, of Detroit, is currently wanted. Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

"He is to be considered armed and dangerous since a weapon was not recovered from the home but ammunition was found," a press release from the Huntington Police Department states.

Jackson has also been known to go by several aliases: Trip, Woo, and Rusty. Police say he is about 6'11" and 250 pounds.

He is originally from Detroit, but investigators say Jackson also has strong ties to Akron, Ohio and will possibly head that way. However, officers found Jackson's vehicle and believe he is still in the Huntington area right now on foot.

If you see Jackson, police say you should not approach him, but instead call 911 immediately.

"Detectives are in the early stages of the investigation and additional charges and more arrests are expected," the press release states.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

