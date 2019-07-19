Huntington Police looking for hit and run driver

Huntington Police are searching for a hit and run driver that crashed into a pickup truck, then flipped a her own white car over Friday morning.

Huntington Police are searching for a woman after she hit a red pickup truck before flipping her own car.

This happened right before 4 a.m. in the 600 block of 2nd Street.

Police at the scene told us that a woman got out of her car, asked neighbors not to call police, then took off.

Officers believe the white car hit the curb, then the red pickup truck and flipped.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.