UPDATE: Man enters guilty plea in Huntington shooting death case

UPDATE 1/27/20 @ 10:30 a.m.

A man charged with the shooting death of another man has admitted to the crime.

According to court records, Jonathon McDonald entered a guilty plea for voluntary manslaughter Thursday.

McDonald is accused of shooting and killing Carlos Ferguson back in December of 2017.

McDonald's sentencing is set for February 4th.

The case of a man charged with the shooting death of another man in Huntington is headed to a grand jury.

Jonathon McDonald, 29, is charged with the murder of 37-year-old Carlos Ferguson. It happened Dec. 1 in the 600 block of 7th Avenue.

McDonald appeared in court Friday for a preliminary hearing. A magistrate found there was probable cause to send the case to a grand jury.

The victim's girlfriend, Amy Baird, testified that she heard the gun go off but didn’t see it. However, she said she's sure without a doubt it was the suspect who fired the shot.

Huntington Police Detective Chris Sperry testified that the victim’s blood was on the vehicle, so it shows he didn’t get out and charge after the suspect, making for self-defense. Sperry testified that the suspect admitted to firing the gun.

The defense testified that they don’t know if the suspect was on drugs at the time to know what he was saying.

McDonald told investigators at the time that he only took two Xanax.

A shooting suspect is now charged with murder after a shooting late Friday night in the 600 block of 7th Avenue.

Huntington police say Jonathon Michael McDonald, 29, from Huntington is charged with murder. Police say McDonald was also charged with possession of a controlled substance.

According to the criminal complaint, HPD responded to a call of a man being shot in the head. The victim, Carlos Ray Ferguson, 37, from Huntington, was taken to the hospital.

Investigators say the suspect discharged the firearm, hitting Ferguson in the left temple as he left his truck. He then took off on foot.

Ferguson died at the hospital on Sunday.

His death is the 16th homicide in the city of Huntington this year.

A man will be charged with murder after a shooting late Friday night in the 600 block of 7th Avenue.

Huntington police say Jonathon Michael McDonald, 29, from Huntington will be charged with murder. Police say McDonald was also charged with possession of a controlled substance.

This comes after the shooting victim, Carlos Ray Ferguson, 37, from Huntington, died, according to Huntington Police.

A man has been arrested after a shooting late Friday night in 600 block of 7th Avenue.

Huntington police say Jonathon Michael McDonald, 29, from Huntington is charged with malicious or unlawful assault. Police say McDonald was also charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Police say Carlos Ray Ferguson, 37, from Huntington was the man injured in the shooting. There is no official word on his condition.

A shooting sent a man to the hospital late Friday night in the 600 block of 7th Avenue, Huntington Police Capt. Hank Dial says.

It was reported at 10:34 p.m.

Dispatchers say the man was shot in the head. His current condition is unknown at this time.

Police continue to search for the person responsible.

