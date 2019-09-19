Huntington Police sign agreement for pay raise

City officials in Huntington made an investment in the safety of its citizens that will help keep experienced police officers on the streets.

The City of Huntington and the Fraternal Order of Police signed an agreement that will give officers a 12 percent pay raise over the next three years. Officers will see a 5 percent raise during the first two years of the contract beginning in 2019, and a 2 percent raise during the third year.

“What’s deserving of the men and women of the Huntington Police Department is deserving of every citizen in the citizen of Huntington -- they deserve to be safe,” said Mayor Steve Williams.

No changes were made to healthcare coverage or vacation time.

The agreement also includes officers working 12-hour shifts, allowing them more time off to decompress and spend time with their families. Both the mayor and police officers say this agreement will help retain seasoned officers with the city.

“We face enough stresses on the job," said Police Lt. Phil Watkins. "It’s nice to be able to go out and do our jobs with having to worry about the financial part of it."