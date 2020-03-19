Huntington Police taking steps to prevent spread of COVID-19 to officers, public

The Huntington Police Department is changing some of its procedures in the wake of COVID-19.

According to the City of Huntington, some of the following changes will be made in the way officers interact with the public:



Officers may decline a friendly handshake

Officers may take some reports or questions over the telephone

Officers may ask you to step outside of your home or business to speak to them

Officers may speak to you from a less personal distance

Officers may ask you to hold up items such as IDs and insurance cards so they can photograph them without touching them to write reports

The city says the steps are just preventative measures to protect officers while they continue to work to protect the public.

According to the city, despite the changes, officers will still be patrolling and responding to emergencies, just changing some of the ways they interact with the public.